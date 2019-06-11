PlayStation Plus Memberships and the PlayStation Classic Get Massive E3 Sales

Many of the major E3 reveals are behind us, but Sony’s Days of Play 2019 PlayStation E3 sales event is still going strong. This is your reminder that 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships are available for only $39.99 on Amazon right now – an absolute no-brainer deal. You can also get a PlayStation Store $50 gift card plus a 12-month membership for $87.99 here at NewEgg, which effectively brings the price for the membership down to $37.99.

Don’t forget that PlayStation Plus memberships are stackable, so load up and extend your membership before any possible price hikes that might occur for the release of the PlayStation 5.

Another interesting deal from the Days of Play 2019 is happening on the PlayStation Classic, which has dropped below $30 for the first time.

At the time of writing the PlayStation Classic is available right here at Amazon and via Walmart for $29.99, which is 70% off the original price. Supplies of this beleaguered console will be exhausted at some point, and this sale might finally put the nail in the coffin. The standard list of games included on the PlayStation Classic are as follows:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

R4 Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms​

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.