Sony Reveals PlayStation Plus Video Pass Details

PlayStation Plus subscribers in Poland now have access to Video Pass, a new part of their subscription that grants access to video content. Through the promotion, subscribers will be able to access more than 20 movies and TV shows from Sony Pictures, including Venom, Zombieland: Double Tap, and Bloodshot. In an interview with Polish outlet Spider's Web (translated by Video Games Chronicle), SIE global services VP Nick Maguire revealed that Video Pass will be available for a one-year test period in the region, in order to gauge whether or not PlayStation Plus subscribers will embrace this new part of the service.

"We are currently focusing only on the Polish market, on Polish players and what will be their reaction to the additional benefit under the PS Plus program," said Maguire.

Unfortunately, that probably means that Video Pass is not in the works for other regions, as of this writing. Still, it will be interesting to see whether or not Sony deems the addition a success. The idea of getting access to free movies with PlayStation Plus certainly sounds exciting, but the program's success will likely come down to the titles that are made available. If Sony rotates in new options for viewers to check out over time, and offers a strong variety, it's easy to see this becoming an appealing part of the subscription plan.

In the interview, Maguire played coy about why Poland was specifically selected for the testing period. The global services VP merely stated that the country's base of players "like to use VOD platforms," and "meets all the criteria" important to Sony. Gaming companies tend to be a bit secretive about their decision-making process, so it seems pretty unlikely that Sony will provide any concrete elaboration on the matter in the future.

For now, fans in other territories will just have to eye the program with a little bit of jealousy! However, if Video Pass does prove successful enough, it's entirely possible that it could come to North America and other markets. Fans will just have to make their voices heard if it's something they want to see added to their PlayStation Plus subscription.

