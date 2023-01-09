PlayStation Plus Subscribers Shocked by Huge Savings

PlayStation Plus subscribers are surprised by the middle tier of the subscription service and how much value it offers. For those that don't know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers. The bottom tier is called PS Plus Essential, and it's what PS Plus has been for many years, which is to say it grants a few "free games" every month, alongside access to online play and special features like cloud saves. Then there is PS Plus Extra, the middle tier of the subscription service, which is all of this as well as "free" access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. The most expensive tier is PS Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, but the instant library is bolstered by PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games as well. Unfortunately, the legacy part of this library is currently pretty disappointing, raising questions about the value of the most expensive tier. That said, there's little room to argue with the value of the middle tier.

Over on the PS5 Reddit page, one subscriber recently made a post diving into why the Extra tier "is so much more worth it" than they thought. And the post has been gaining some traction on the page, largely because everyone in the replies agrees.

"As someone whos been PS Plus Essential since PS4, and wasn't moved when they announced it, I just now realized what a huge value prop this is," reads the post. "Especially for me, who doesn't play games that often, don't plat much, and is casual, this gives me access to some really great games that although I know I might enjoy, I wouldn't revisit games, such as Stray, the Assassins Creed, etc. I literally buy like one or two games a year and that satisfies my entire playtime. With this, I might not even need that. Plus they're games I was interested in but not enough to even buy them on sale for 10-20 bucks because I might lose interest anytime and am super casual about it. the access to small indie couch coop games is also great, which even though are cheap, add up over time. And laslty, the fact that it's always changing is super nice for someone who games so casually and is often behind on titles anyway, I just finished Horizon Zero Dawn even though I had it for two years. For the price of 40 bucks (cause I do Essential anyways), I get access to try so many big games and I never realized the value it posed. Just wanted to put it out there to hopefully bring attention to it to people like myself who never saw the use of it."

"I agree completely. Finished Death Stranding Directors Cut, a game I had no interest in purchasing. Paid for an entire year from the last Black Friday deal. It's totally worth it for the number of games offered for free," reads the top reply."

When it comes to an Xbox Game Pass competitor, PS Plus Extra is probably the closest in terms of comparison, with the only major difference being no day-one access to Sony-published games. This works differently than Game Pass which grants access to Microsoft-published games the day they release.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you agree with this Reddit post? Is PS Plus Extra the most bang for your buck or is it PS Plus Essential/PS Plus Premium?