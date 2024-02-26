PS Plus Users Say "Too Many People Sleeping" on New Free Game

Whether you are a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber there are always a variety of free PS Plus games to choose from. Of course, your PS Plus Essential library will build over time, while the other two tiers grant you instant access to an already vast library of free games. To this end, not every free PS Plus game gets the attention it perhaps deserve. One example of this, according to a post over on the PS Plus Reddit page, is Rollerdome, a 2022 action game from developer Roll7 and publisher Private Division.

Previously made free via PS Plus Essentials, which means it was free to every subscriber, Rollerdome released to an 81 on Metacritic, which is a very solid score, but far from universal acclaim. In other words, not everyone loves it, as evident by some of the comments to the aforementioned post. However, the superior number of votes up suggest the game is indeed worth checking out if a trailer tickles your fancy.

"Too many people sleeping on Rollerdrome in Essentials," reads the post in question. "Almost no one in my friends list have played it yet. It's a short game (5ish hours, but you can play longer to 100% it), but it's unique and very fun. It has 93% positive on steam, which shows how good it is."

If you are interested in checking out the BAFTA-winning game then you can read more about it below, courtesy of an official game description. And below this, an official game trailer.

"Rollerdrome is a BAFTA award-winning third person action shooter that seamlessly blends high octane combat with fluid motion to create an action experience like no other," reads said description. "Dominate with style in cinematic, visceral combat where kills net you health and pulling off tricks and grinds provide you ammunition, in this adrenaline-pumping action shooter."

The game's official pitch continues: "The year is 2030. In a world where corporations rule and the lines between reality and performance are blurred, the public are kept distracted by the violence and excess of a brutal new blood sport – Rollerdrome. Will you have what it takes to become the Rollerdrome champion and unravel the mysteries behind the Matterhorn corporation's true intentions?"

