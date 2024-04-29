PS Plus Users Warn to Play Game for Free While You Still Can: "Among the Best Experiences I've Had"

Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, there are multiple popular posts warning fellow subscribers to play one game in particular before it leaves next month. On May 21, the PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries are bleeding 25 different PS4 and PS5 games. Some of these games are not that notable, others subscribers will probably want to check out before they are gone and cost additional money again. To this end, PS Plus subscribers may want to check out The Artful Escape.

A platformer released back in 2021 via developer Beethoven & Dinosaur and publisher Annapurna Interactive, The Artful Escape was notably an Xbox console exclusive when it released on September 9, only available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in addition to PC. It came to PS4 and PS5 -- as well as Nintendo Switch -- in January of 2022 though. Over on Metacritic, the game has an 81, which is a very respectable score, but PS Plus subscribers on Reddit suggest it is even better.

"Wow I was blown away by the stunning visuals of The Artful Escape," reads one of these posts. "The art style, graphics, and sound design are among the best experiences I've had in my years of gaming. Are there any other games similar to this? I want to thank someone who mentioned this game on this subreddit too. Thanks!"

Another post adds: "A perfect in-between game. Play this before it's removed from Extra. I usually play these type of short indie games after a heavy story-based AAA game. A week ago I just finished Final Fantasy VII Rebirth after 130hrs and wanted to play something light. Artful Escape is a 3-4 hour experience. Most can finish it in 1-2 game sessions. It's a story based side scroller that is very easy. Hard to explain but it more about the "vibes" rather than the platforming side-scroller stuff. The general theme about it is about self discovery. Almost forgot to say that IT HAS AMAZING MUSIC as it should since it's about a teenager in his career in music. It's one of the games that'll be removed soon so play it before it's gone."

If you are interested in checking out The Artful Escape, based on these recommendations -- and more in other posts and the comments of said posts -- expect to sink about four hors into the game, as the post above mentions.

For more PlayStation Plus coverage -- including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS Plus deals -- click here. Meanwhile, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.