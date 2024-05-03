PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised to Find Out They Are Losing Access to Free RPG

Every month there are free PlayStation Plus games for subscribers to look forward to. Meanwhile, those subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium get extra free games every month. Not only do they get the same games PS Plus Essential subscribers get every month, but new games are added to the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries every month just like new games are added to the Xbox Game Pass library every month. This also means, just like Xbox Game Pass, games leave PS Plus every month. And PlayStation doesn't do a great job at communicating what these games are, so sometimes their departures come as a surprise.

To this end, subscribers were not only surprised, but disappointed to learn they are losing free access to a fan-favorite RPG on May 21. More specifically, come May 21, PS Plus subscribers across the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers are losing access to Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, the 2020 remaster of 2012's Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning. If you didn't know this game was leaving PS Plus on May 21, you are not alone. One of the top posts on the PS Plus Reddit page right now is a post that didn't know it was leaving, a sentiment the comments echo.

"I'm not that mad about leaving games. I'm mad that they won't add them to the leaving games section and I discover the news via Reddit," reads the top comment. "So we now have to manually check which games are leaving? Why can't they show all the games in the leaving soon section? Ugh," reads another top comment."

As some comments point out, the silver lining here is that the game has been made free via PS Plus Essential before, so even without a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscription, some have free access to the game and this won't change once it is gone from the latter two subscription tiers. However, this obviously doesn't apply to everyone.

That said, you have until May 21 with Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. And if you hustle, this is enough time to beat it as it only takes about 25 hours to mainline. To beat the core game and the bulk of side content though you will need to double this. Meanwhile, completionists will need to set aside almost 100 hours. All of this can be achieved by May 21, but it could be a squeeze.

"The hit RPG returns! From the minds of the bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston, comes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning," reads an official description of the game. "Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customizable RPG combat inside a sprawling game world. Uncover the secrets of Amalur, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the vast region of Dalentarth to the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns. Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death."