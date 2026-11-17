PlayStation Plus subscribers need to prepare to lose access to three games on the platform in December 2026. With the latest round of games on the PS Plus Game Catalog beginning to roll out today for Extra and Premium members, PlayStation has also updated the upcoming wave of titles that it will be taking off the platform next month. Fortunately, this lineup is much more scaled back than normal when compared to past losses that have been seen on PS Plus.

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Revealed on the “Last Chance to Play” section of PS Plus on PS5 consoles, PlayStation has outlined three games that will soon be exiting its subscription platform. Granblue Fantasy: Relink is almost certainly the biggest title of this trio, as the 2024 Cygames-developed RPG has been quite popular with those who have played it. The other two games that are making their way off are much smaller in nature and have also been met with a more middling response from critics and players.

Here’s the full list of PlayStation Plus games that will be exiting in December:

Somerville

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Fade to Silence

As mentioned, the biggest thing to note about these upcoming PlayStation Plus departures is that they’re substantially scaled back. In a typical month, PlayStation tends to remove, on average, about 10 games from PS Plus, with some months having a little bit more or a little bit less than this. For December to only have three losses in total is a great perk for the month, and ensures that subscribers won’t have to scramble to play too many games before they’re gone.

Per usual, these PS Plus games will officially leave the service on the same date that the new titles for the platform begin to become available. In the coming month, this happens to fall on December 15th. Currently, PlayStation hasn’t outlined what the new arrivals on the Game Catalog for December will be, and it won’t make such an announcement for a few more weeks. As for the free games that will be hitting PS Plus in December 2026, though, we’ll find out what these will be next week. Once we learn more on that front, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.

What do you think about these PlayStation Plus games that are leaving the Game Catalog in December? And are there any titles in this group that you’re going to look to play for yourself before their removal date? Be sure to let me know in the comments below.