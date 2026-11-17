A PS2 action-adventure game from 2001 is now free for some PS5 and PS4 users with a PlayStation Plus subscription. Specifically, a PS Plus Premium subscription. In this case, an Essential or Extra subscription is insufficient. Meanwhile, the game is available, whenever it goes live today, on the PlayStation Store as an individual purchase, but only PS Plus Premium subscribers are getting it for free.

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Back on October 20, 2001, almost exactly 25 years ago, developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Eidos Interactive — before both were acquired by Square Enix and then sold to Embracer Group — released Soul Reaver 2 on the PS2, and the PS2 only. This was before the former would become the developer behind the Tomb Raider series, which it would ultimately become best known for. Prior to this, it was best known for series such as Gex and Legacy of Kain. It’s the latter that Soul Reaver 2 is a part of.

Soul Reaver 2 is the third game in the Legacy of Kain series and a sequel to Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, the second game in the series. Back in the day, it earned a solid 80 on Metacritic upon release, and in the years to come, it became a bit of a cult classic, similar to the series as a whole. This isn’t to say it didn’t sell well, because it did. It became part of Sony’s ‘Greatest Hits’ list, but it wasn’t a smash mainstream hit. In 2021, it was remastered and re-released on the PlayStation Store as Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered. It’s not this version that is free, but the PS2 original.

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A 2001 PS2 Game in 2026

As you may expect, Soul Reaver 2 doesn’t hold up very well in 2026, hence the need for a remaster. This isn’t a slight against it, but just how it is with early 3D games, which were very primitive in design and rough around the edges. To this end, those interested in checking it out for the first time in 2026 are unlikely to walk away with an incredible impression. That said, for those with 2001 PS2 nostalgia eating away at their soul, it still does hit.

Better yet, the game isn’t very long, only taking about 9 to 13 hours, depending on variables like playstyle and completion rate. This makes it very accessible in an age where many games are tediously long. That said, if this doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are a variety of other new PlayStation Plus free games. Meanwhile, if this PS2 nostalgia isn’t your PS2 nostalgia, a great PS2 trilogy was recently made available on PS5 and PS4 for just $2.49.