Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Game Length Revealed Alongside New Footage

The length of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has been confirmed alongside the release of new footage of the upcoming remake. While Legacy of Atlantis was originally intended to launch this year, developers Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog had to slightly push it back to February 2027. Now, with this month quickly approaching, the team behind the game has started to reveal new information on the project, and based on what we’ve now learned, it sounds like Legacy of Atlantis will be very much in line with the originalTomb Raider in terms of length.

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Speaking to MP1st, Crystal Dynamics’ experience director Jeff Adams opened up about the time it will take to finish Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. Adams said that, generally speaking, the game will take around 14 to 16 hours for most players to complete. Based on data from How Long to Beat, 1996’s Tomb Raider took around 15 hours on average, while its previous remake, Tomb Raider: Anniversary, was a bit on the shorter side at around 12 hours. Rather than try to artificially inflate the length of Legacy of Atlantis with this new reimagining, it sounds as though the development team tried to stay very true to the first entry in the series, which resulted in it being around the same runtime.

“I’m comfortable saying we’re somewhere in that 14-to-16-hour range of play, depending on your play style,” Adams said. “But what I also like to tell everyone when we talk about this is not to feel rushed. We’ve intentionally built a world that’s meant to draw you in and make you curious to explore, so you don’t have to put a timer on yourself.”

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Outside of giving fans a better idea of how long Legacy of Atlantis will be, a new trailer for the title was also shown off. The trailer, which you can watch above, is one of the best we’ve seen so far for the Tomb Raider remake and highlights many of the different locations that Lara Croft travels to over the course of the game. For those who have played the first Tomb Raider in the past, this trailer will surely be quite familiar, while also looking visually better than ever before.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is set to launch next year on February 12th and will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC platforms upon its arrival. It will be followed by Tomb Raider: Catalyst in 2028, which will be the first wholly new game in the Tomb Raider series since 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider.