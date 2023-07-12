PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for July 2023 Revealed

Sony has today announced the extensive lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will soon become available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in July 2023. Currently, this month's slate of PS Plus Essential titles are live and happen to include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, and Endling – Extinction is Forever. Now, for those that are subscribed to the higher tiers of PS Plus, a big influx of games will be dropping in less than a week.

In total, 15 new games will be coming to the PS Plus Game Catalog next week on Tuesday, July 18. This month is most notably headlined by the additions of It Takes Two, Sniper Elite 5, World War Z, and Undertale, to name a few. There are also some more niche titles included in this mix such as Dynasty Warriors 9, Snowrunner, and Samurai Warriors 5. All in all, this group of games isn't outright terrible, but it does seem considerably weaker when compared to past months.

On the PS Plus Classics front, which is only available to Premium subscribers, July is a bit stronger. Sony is making available Twisted Metal, Twisted Metal 2, and Gravity Crash Portable across both PS5 and PS4. The additions of the first two Twisted Metal games, in particular, is a pretty big deal as the TV adaptation of the video game series is set to land on Peacock at the end of this month. As such, if you'd like to check out the first two games that started it all, you'll be able to do so much more easily.

You can get a look at every new title landing on PlayStation Plus next week down below.

PS Plus Game Catalog

It Takes Two (PS5, PS4)

Sniper Elite 5 (PS5, PS4)

Snowrunner (PS5, PS4)

World War Z (PS5, PS4)

The Ascent (PS5, PS4)

Undertale (PS4)

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (PS4)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4)

Dysmantle (PS5, PS4)

Circus Electrique (PS4)

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4)

Samurai Warriors 5 (PS4)

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure (PS5, PS4)

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (PS5, PS4)

Monster Jam Steel Titans (PS4)

PS Plus Classics