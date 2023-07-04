PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2023 Available Now

The latest round of free PS5 and PS4 games for PlayStation Plus in the month of July 2023 are now available to download. This past week, Sony announced the full lineup of titles that would make up the PS Plus Essential offering for the coming month. And while 2023 has already been a pretty strong one when it comes to free games on PS Plus, July might be one of the best rotations that we've seen so far this year.

Beginning today, July 4, and lasting until next month on August 1, PS Plus subscribers can pick up Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, and Endling – Extinction is Forever. All three games this month are available natively across both PS5 and PS4, which is something that typically isn't seen. Outside of this, these PS Plus titles are all quite acclaimed and have received high praise from critics and fans in the past. Even Endling, which is the least-known game of the bunch, boasts some incredibly impressive user scores over on Steam. As such, this is easily one of the best lineups we've seen in quite a long time on PlayStation Plus.

To learn more about this month's round of additions to PS Plus, you can find descriptions and trailers for each game down below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

"Black Ops Cold War drops you into the volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. In a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more."

Alan Wake Remastered

"In this award-winning cinematic action-thriller, troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but he has no memory of.

Wake is soon forced to question his sanity, as page by page, the story comes true before his eyes: a hostile presence of supernatural darkness is taking over everyone it finds, turning them against him. He has no choice but to confront the forces of darkness armed only with his flashlight, a handgun and what remains of his shredded mind. His nightmarish journey to find answers to the mind-bending mystery he faces will lead him into the terrifying depths of the night."

Endling – Extinction is Forever

"Will a mother fox manage to keep its little cubs alive? Experience a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious adventure.

Discover the destructive force of the human race, as it corrupts, pollutes, and exploits the most precious and valuable resources of the natural environment day by day. Explore various 3D side-scrolling areas and defend your tiny furballs, feed them, watch them grow up, notice their unique personalities and fears, and most importantly, help them to survive."