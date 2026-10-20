PlayStation Plus Is Losing 11 Games in November 2026

PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Extra and Premium tiers of the service will be losing 11 games in total next month. As of today, the latest arrivals on the PS Plus Game Catalog have started to roll out and include the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Mafia: The Old Country, and Dino Crisis 2. And while this slate is perhaps a bit more exciting than normal, it won’t come without a few losses that will exit the subscription platform in November 2026.

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As of today, PlayStation has updated the “Last Chance to Play” section of PS Plus to reveal what will be leaving the service in the coming month. These losses are a bit more vast than normal, as subscribers will be losing access to double-digit games this time around. By far the biggest games departing from PlayStation Plus happen to come from Rockstar Games and include both Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V. Other notable titles leaving PS Plus happen to be The Talos Principle 2 and the latest entry in the Football Manager series.

Here’s the full list of games leaving PS Plus next month:

Red Dead Redemption 2

Football Manager 26

Grand Theft Auto V

The Talos Principle 2

Cricket 24

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Hotshot Racing

Rock of Ages III: Make and Break

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Rapala Fishing Pro Series

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

The removal of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V is particularly notable because both games will be taken off of PS Plus right before the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. All of these titles on PS Plus will be removed from the service on November 17th, which is a mere two days before GTA VI becomes available. Clearly, Rockstar doesn’t want to push players toward anything else other than GTA VI when the game launches, which has resulted in it taking its past releases off of PS Plus to coincide.

Moving forward, PlayStation has yet to reveal what its newest arrivals on PS Plus in the month of November will be. The next round of “free” games on PS Plus will go live in November 3rd, with PlayStation announcing what this slate will be next week on October 28th. Once we learn what this lineup will entail, we’ll be sure to bring that news to you here on ComicBook.

Until then, how do you feel about these games that are being removed from PS Plus in November? And is there anything here that you’re going to rush to play before it’s gone from the platform? Let me know for yourself down in the comments section.