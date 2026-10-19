The 5 PS Plus Extra and Premium Games for October 2026 You Need to Pay Attention To

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineups for October 2026 have been revealed and are starting to trickle out. Spacing them out, while a bit divisive, allows players to pace themselves and possibly get into games they may have otherwise skipped. Even when doling them out in waves, there are still choices to make, as time is limited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To help out in this decision-making process, here is an unranked list of five PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for October 2026 that are worth looking into.

5) Dino Crisis 2

Image Courtesy of Capcom

Capcom seems too busy remaking and remastering almost every Resident Evil game but can’t seem to be bothered to show even a fraction of that respect to Dino Crisis. However, it has at least been putting those games on PC and PlayStation systems, making it a little easier to look into this dinosaur-rich series from the PS1 era.

And while the first game was more of survival horror, the sequel is a straight-up action game where players are given a shotgun from the jump. The abundance of ammo and scoring system directly incentivize players to go wild, which is quite surprising initially. Sometimes the controls or camera can lead to cheap shots, but the game is still a solid retro action experience, especially since rewinding and save states can help alleviate some of the pain points.

4) The Midnight Walk

Image Courtesy of Fast Travel Games

The Midnight Walk is one of those unique experiences gaming could always use more of. Developed with the stop-motion tactics of films like Coraline and ParaNorman, The Midnight Walk is a visually arresting game where players play as a mysterious character known as the “Burnt One” and escort a little pot-like goober fittingly named Potboy. There are some stealth sequences and puzzle solving, but it’s mostly a cinematic experience that is meant to woo players with its charm and sensational style.

It’s also playable in virtual reality, which heightens its strengths and is the ideal way to play. The stylized visuals mean it doesn’t look dated inferior in VR — a shortcoming for some more realistic titles — and there are a few features that take advantage of the medium. For example, closing your eyes is actually a mechanic and helps immerse the player in a way the flat version cannot. Obviously, PlayStation’s abdication of VR means it’s unlikely most players will be able to experience the game this way, but that doesn’t discount how well-suited it is to the headset.

3) Horizon Forbidden West

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertanment

Horizon Forbidden West has already come and gone from the Game Catalog, but that doesn’t diminish its value as an open-world RPG. This sequel takes everything about Horizon Zero Dawn and improves it. Combat is tighter and more varied with mechanical beasts that are even more thrilling to take down piece by piece. The visuals are still among the best on the PS5, with the lush colors getting a hefty boost from Guerrilla Games’ spectacular Decima engine. The story raises the stakes well and still maintains the sense of mystery that drove Zero Dawn.

All of these feature make for a rather iterative sequel but one that tightens the series up in the right places, somewhat like fellow PlayStation Studios sequel, Ghost of Yotei. It might be some time until the next story-based Horizon comes out, according to a recent report, but that doesn’t mean it is too early to play Forbidden West.

2) Mafia: The Old Country

Image Courtesy of 2k

Mafia: The Old Country, in keeping with its name, almost feels like an old game. It’s a somewhat linear, story-based third-person shooter, which is not a type of game that gets made much nowadays. And even though The Old Country doesn’t rank among the best ones of that bunch, it’s still a beautiful ride with a ton of Italians.

Instead of those Italians being in the United States of America, they’re in actual Italy just after the turn of the 20th century. This new setting has a distinct look and feel when compared to the city streets of Lost Heaven, Empire Bay, or New Bordeaux. The Italian countryside is a sight to behold and is the alluring peace between all the gunfire and knife fights. The ranged and melee combat is functional at best, although that is high praise when compared to the stilted mechanics of the game’s predecessors. The story itself is also underwhelming, but the performances are solid all around and speaks to the vibe of the whole game. Most of its parts are merely passable, yet the setting is what brings it all together and makes it worth experiencing.

1) Mycopunk

Image Courtesy of Devolver Digital

Mycopunk is the lone new game in the lineup, but its time in early access on PC has been promising. It’s a colorful, co-op-focused first-person shooter with pieces of Borderlands and Helldivers 2. Gathering resources allows for greater upgrades, which let players unlock interesting synergies and styles across the four characters. Things get more interesting with the admittedly weird-looking modular enemies that can snatch up parts of fallen foes to make something new. It’s incredibly creative and adds a welcome wrench into the mix.

By its nature, Mycopunk is about the grind and getting better upgrades and stats, so it’s not going to appeal to everyone. However, it’s a unique combination of existing elements with its own innovative enemy design and solid shooting that make it a game that deserves a look.

What game are you jumping into first? Tell us in the comments.