PlayStation Plus Reveals Most Popular Classic Game of 2022

PlayStation Plus has revealed which game that is part of the service's offering of "Classic" titles ended up being the most popular in 2022. When Sony restructured PS Plus earlier this summer, its new PS Plus Premium tier made a number of games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP available to download and play. And while these Classic games on PS Plus have been a bit divisive over the course of this year, it turns out that the title that has been played the most is one that many subscribers would likely never guess.

As revealed through PlayStation's new 2022 Wrap-Up service, it was shown that Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue was the most-played Classic game of the year. While both Mafia: Definitive Edition and God of War 3 Remastered were ranked higher than Toy Story 2, when not accounting for modern PS4 versions of older titles, the popular movie tie-in ended up being the biggest throwback game on PS Plus. Again, this is a pretty notable shock, especially since a number of popular PlayStation games from yesteryear like Syphon Filter, Ape Escape, Resident Evil Director's Cut, and Wild Arms have all been included on PS Plus Premium as well.

Even though Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue may have snagged the top spot for Classic games on PS Plus this year, it was followed closely behind by that of Tekken 2. As PS Plus Premium launched in June 2022, Tekken 2 ended up being one of the most notable games that Sony opted to include in its Classic lineup. To see it proving to be so popular here at the end of the year is very much expected, especially since Tekken as a franchise remains quite beloved. In fact, Tekken 8 is currently in development and is set to potentially release in 2023.

