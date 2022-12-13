PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 Now Live

As it does every year, Sony has today pushed live its PlayStation Wrap-Up service for 2022. For those that might be unfamiliar with PlayStation Wrap-Up, it's a program that allows PlayStation users to see which games from PS5 and PS4 they played the most over the course of a given year. And while this service is largely just a bonus that gives PlayStation fans an insight into their gaming habits throughout the year, Sony also happens to be giving away some bonus goodies to coincide with Wrap-Up 2022.

From now until next year on January 13th, PS5 and PS4 users can sign in to their PlayStation Account via the Wrap-Up webpage. Once this is done, fans will be able to see the total number of hours they spent on PlayStation this year, the total number of games that were played, and the titles that were played the most. Additionally, Wrap-Up 2022 also lists the number of trophies that PS5 and PS4 players earned over the course of 2022 to go along with the amount of games that were accessible via Playstation Plus. Sony also notes that these statistics will continue to update through the end of the year as well, which means any additional play time that may be accumulated throughout December will then be reflected on your own personal Wrap-Up.

As mentioned, the one bonus that PlayStation is handing out this year comes upon completing your own Wrap-Up journey. Specifically, Sony is giving PlayStation fans a voucher code to redeem one of six unique Astro Bot avatars "that reflects their PlayStation gaming achievements this year." While PlayStation users will only be able to obtain one code for themselves when finishing Wrap-Up 2022, all six can be earned as the codes aren't unique. You can find the full list of these Astro Bot avatar codes right here if you're interested.

Have you checked out your own PlayStation Wrap-Up for 2022 yet? And if so, what were your most played games across PS5 and PS4 this year? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.