Tekken 8 Release Date Potentially Coming Sooner Than Expected

It looks like the release date for Bandai Namco Entertainment's Tekken 8 could be arriving sooner than many fans may have anticipated. When the latest installment in the Tekken series was first announced a couple of months back, Bandai Namco didn't commit to a release window of any sort for the title, which led some to believe that the game could still be quite far away. Fortunately, it now sounds like a launch in 2023 for Tekken 8 isn't out of the question.

As reported by Insider Gaming, Bandai Namco recently stated in a new call with investors that Tekken 8 may launch at some point in 2023. Specifically, the publisher announced that the arrival of the latest entry in the long-running fighting game series is targeted to come about in the company's 2023 fiscal year. This means that the earliest Tekken 8 could launch would be April 1, 2023, with the latest date being that of March 31, 2024.

"We are planning a large number of projects. Tekken 8 is also under development with the aim of launching in fiscal 2023 or later," Bandai Namco said simply in response to one inquiry.

Although there's no guarantee that Tekken 8 will release by the end of 2023, the fact that it's even a possibility is something that will surely generate buzz with fans. Regardless of when Tekken 8 arrives, though, to know that Bandai Namco is aiming for this window suggests that more news and gameplay footage will likely be dropping in the months ahead.

For now, all we know for certain about Tekken 8 is that it's being developed exclusively for current-generation platforms. This means that once the game releases, it will only be playable across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

When do you think that Tekken 8 will end up hitting store shelves? And what do you think about the game based on what we've been shown so far? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.