PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals New Addition for August 2022

A new leak tied to Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service has revealed a game that will be coming to the platform at some point in August 2022. Within the past week, PS Plus Essential users gained access to the new free offerings on the platform for August which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this slate might be keeping fans busy for the foreseeable future, it sounds like PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can expect another notable game to hit the platform soon.

According to Dealabs, which is a reputable site that often leaks information associated with PS Plus, the Extra and Premium tiers of the service will soon be getting Ghost Recon Wildlands. This will be yet another Ubisoft-published title that comes to PS Plus as part of the platform's cross-promotion with Ubisoft+. In short, this addition of Ghost Recon Wildlands would make a lot of sense given that Ubisoft announced only a couple of weeks back that it would be bringing over 50 games to PS Plus before 2022 comes to a close.

Assuming that Ghost Recon Wildlands does come to PS Plus, it would be the game's second big arrival on a subscription platform this month. As of this past week, the title was also added to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service for those on console and PC. While Wildlands likely hasn't been in the public consciousness for quite some time, it's having a big resurgence in August.

Again, it's worth stressing that if PS Plus does get Ghost Recon Wildlands this month, it will only be available to those with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscriptions. Those who have the baseline version of the membership, PS Plus Essential, can only download the three aforementioned games while they're available through the end of this month.

