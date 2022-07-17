PlayStation Plus Is Getting Over 50 Free Games From Ubisoft

Sony has announced that PlayStation Plus will soon be getting over 50 free games from Ubisoft in the coming months. Just a few weeks back, the new revision of PS Plus finally kicked in, which means that more games across both PS4 and PS5 are available to those subscribed to the Premium and Extra tiers of the service. And prior to the end of 2020, subscribers to those versions of PS Plus will be getting a massive influx of Ubisoft titles.

Outlined in a new post on the PlayStation Blog, Ubisoft detailed that it's planning to add even more games to its Ubisoft + Classics service down the road. Currently, this service is one that is also available to PS Plus Premium and Extra members and it features 27 games in total. By the end of 2022, though, Ubisoft has made clear that over 50 games will be available, although we don't yet know what all of them will be.

"Ubisoft+ Classics initially launched with 27 Ubisoft titles, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, The Division, and For Honor, as well as classic games like Child of Light, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, Watch Dogs, and Werewolves Within, with plans to expand the library to include over 50 titles by the end of 2022.," Ubisoft said of its plans to grow this service.

In the coming week, Ubisoft confirmed that it would begin expanding Ubisoft+ Classics even further with the addition of some beloved Assassin's Creed titles. On Tuesday, July 19th, PS Plus subscribers will gain access to Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, Assassin's Creed Unity, and Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered. In total, this lineup contains seven games (if you include the Freedom Cry DLC for Black Flag), which is quite an impressive way to bolster PS Plus that much more in the near future.

How do you feel about Ubisoft bringing so many of its popular games from the past to PS Plus? Will you look to play any of these games for yourself if you're a subscriber of PlayStation Plus Premium or Extra? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.