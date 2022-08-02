PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Available Now

The latest lineup of games joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2022 are now free to download for subscribers. Within the past few days, Sony unveiled the newest slate of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that would be available for PS Plus Essential members throughout the coming weeks. And as a whole, August happens to be one of the strongest offerings that PS Plus has seen so far in 2022.

For those that potentially missed the announcement the first time around, three new games in total will be joining PlayStation Plus in August 2022. This lineup is headlined by Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, which is Activision's remastered version of the first two games in the beloved skating series. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is also available to download via PS Plus as both a native PS5 and PS4 game.

Also joining PS Plus this month is that of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which is the latest entry in the long-running Yakuza series from Sega. Like THPS 1+2, Like a Dragon will be free to download as both a native game for PS5 and PS4 consoles. It also stands as the first addition of numerous Yakuza titles as Sony has also announced that it will be bringing the full Yakuza saga to PS Plus before 2022 comes to a close. However, it's worth noting that most of these Yakuza games will only be accessible to those with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium.

Lastly, August 2022's group of PS Plus games is rounded out by Bandai Namco's Little Nightmares. First released back in 2017, Little Nightmares is a side-scrolling horror title that is similar to games like Limbo and Inside. The game will be available to download on PS Plus as a PS4 game, but will obviously be forward compatible with PS5.

What are your thoughts on this new slate of games joining PS Plus in August? Are you going to check out any of these games for yourself on PS5 or PS4 now that they're free? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.