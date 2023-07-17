PlayStation Plus Has New Perk for Gran Turismo Fans

Sony has added a new perk to PlayStation Plus that should please fans of the Gran Turismo series. This coming month, Sony is set to release its latest video game movie adaptation when Gran Turismo arrives in theaters on August 11. The film is set to star David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Archie Madekwe and tells the story of a gamer who became a professional racecar driver thanks to the Gran Turismo video games. Now, for those that don’t want to see Gran Turismo a bit earlier, they’ll have the chance to do so as a result of being a PS Plus member.

As of this week, Sony began sending out emails to PlayStation Plus subscribers that would allow them to see Gran Turismo early on August 8, a full three days ahead of its worldwide release. These early screenings can be accessed via a link that Sony is sending out to PS Plus subscribers in the aforementioned email. Invites may be getting staggered out in the days and weeks ahead, so if you’re subbed to PlayStation Plus and are looking for this email for yourself, you’ll want to stay patient and keep an eye on your inbox.

It’s worth stressing that these screenings of Gran Turismo aren’t free as PS Plus members will still have to pay for their own ticket. Still, this is a cool way to further incentivize PlayStation fans to remain subscribed to PS Plus at all times as it’s not known when perks like this might come about without warning.

To learn more about Gran Turismo, you can check out the movie’s official description down below.

“Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fueled from within.”