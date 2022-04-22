PlayStation Plus Premium Leak Reveals First PS1 and PS2 Games
This June, two new tiers of PlayStation Plus are releasing, one of which will give subscribers access to PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. This tier is dubbed PlayStation Plus Premium, and naturally, it's the most expensive, coming in at $18 a month. What PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games it will have, and how many, remains to be seen, but the expectation is it will be mostly the major first and second-party PlayStation games on these platforms. To this end, the first classic games for the subscription service have leaked, and no surprise, they are first-party releases.
Over in South Korea, the agency responsible for rating games for release in the region -- The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea -- has rated four different Syphon Filter games for PS4 and PS5. Two of these games are PS1 games, while the other two are PS2 and PSP games. Now, could this be hinting at re-releases or a collection of Syphon Filter games on PS4 and PS5? Sure, but what seems more likely at this point is that these will be PlayStation Plus Premium launch games.
If it's the latter scenario, this means we may soon know every classic PlayStation game coming to the subscription service if they need to be re-rated. Alongside Brazil and Taiwan, Korea is usually the first rating board to leak games, so PlayStation fans should keep an eye on it in the coming weeks.
Developed by Sony Bend -- the team most recently behind Days Gone -- back when it was known as Eidetic, Syphon Filter is a third-person action game with stealth elements that debuted on February 1999 via the PS1. Upon release, it garnered a 90 on Metacritic and would go on to become the origin point of one of the best stealth series of all time.
Syphon Filter 2 was released the following year in 2000, via the same developer and the same console, however, it only managed to garner an 81 on Metacritic at the time.
Leaving the PS1 behind, Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror is a PS2 and PSP game from the same developer. Interestingly, upon release, the PSP version garnered an 87 on Metacritic, but the PS2 version could only earn a 70.
Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow is the latest entry in the series, releasing in 2007 on the PSP, and then coming to PS2 three years later in 2010. Also developed by Sony Bend, it earned an 85 on Metacritic at release.
As you may know, there have been six total Syphon Filter games. Missing in this leak is Syphon Filter 3 and Syphon Filter: The Omega Strain. These are the third and fourth games in the series, respectively, and it's unclear why they aren't included.
Now that this has all leaked, it's possible Sony will fast-forward the announcement plans for the other PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games in order to avoid further leaks spoiling the surprise. Meanwhile, the contents of the leak itself are a bit worrying, as it suggests that Sony is not going the extra mile to ensure it's adding series in their entirety like you'd hope they would. Whether this means series will be completed through piecemeal releases, remains to be seen.
