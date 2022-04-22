PlayStation Plus Premium Leak Reveals First PS1 and PS2 Games

This June, two new tiers of PlayStation Plus are releasing, one of which will give subscribers access to PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. This tier is dubbed PlayStation Plus Premium, and naturally, it's the most expensive, coming in at $18 a month. What PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games it will have, and how many, remains to be seen, but the expectation is it will be mostly the major first and second-party PlayStation games on these platforms. To this end, the first classic games for the subscription service have leaked, and no surprise, they are first-party releases.

Over in South Korea, the agency responsible for rating games for release in the region -- The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea -- has rated four different Syphon Filter games for PS4 and PS5. Two of these games are PS1 games, while the other two are PS2 and PSP games. Now, could this be hinting at re-releases or a collection of Syphon Filter games on PS4 and PS5? Sure, but what seems more likely at this point is that these will be PlayStation Plus Premium launch games.

If it's the latter scenario, this means we may soon know every classic PlayStation game coming to the subscription service if they need to be re-rated. Alongside Brazil and Taiwan, Korea is usually the first rating board to leak games, so PlayStation fans should keep an eye on it in the coming weeks.