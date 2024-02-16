Award-Winning PS4 Games Are So Cheap They Are Practically Free
PS4 games are extra cheap right now on the PlayStation Store.
Some award-winning PS4 games are so cheap on the PlayStation Store right now they are practically free. Beyond this, a metric ton of PS4 games are less than $5 right now. All of this is courtesy of the new Planet of the Discounts promotional sale on PSN, featuring over 2,000 PS4 and PS5 deals. This includes deals on Hogwarts Legacy, Call of Duty, God of War, GTA, Spider-Man, Avatar, Star Wars, and all of the biggest and latest PS4 and PS5 games. However, none of these games are $5 or less. Not even close. If you are on a budget, the PS4 deals below -- which also include some PS5 deals -- are going to be more your speed.
At the $1 price point some notables games and series are Salt and Sanctuary, DOOM, and This War of Mine. At the $2 price point there is Limbo, Psychonauts, Injustice, Need for Speed, and XCOM. The $3 price point includes games like Arise: A Simple Story, Battlefield, Firewatch, Castlevania, LEGO, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and Saints Row. Finally, the $4 price point, which includes the most deals, includes the likes of Kingdom Come Deliverance, Metro, Dues Ex, Gris, Anthem, BioShock, Mortal Kombat, Inside, Borderlands, Yakuza, Yu-Gi-Oh, Resident Evil, and Dishonored. All of these deals -- and many more -- are available until February 29.
ALL NOTABLE DIRT CHEAP PS4 DEALS (Less Than $5)
- Outcast – Second Contact -- $1.49
- DOOM 64 -- $1.64
- Salt and Sanctuary -- $1.79
- Agents of Mayhem -- $1.99
- DOOM (Classic) -- $1.99
- DOOM II -- $1.99
- Seasons After Fall -- $1.99
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones -- $1.99
- Red Faction -- $2.49
- Red Faction II -- $2.24
- Limbo -- $2.49
- Psychonauts -- $2.49
- Broforce -- $2.99
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition -- $2.99
- Injustice 2 -- $2.99
- Need for Speed Heat -- $2.99
- Need for Speed Payback -- $2.99
- Never Alone -- $2.99
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch -- $2.99
- RUINER -- $2.99
- The Last Campfire -- $2.99
- Virginia -- $2.99
- Warhammer: Chaosbane -- $2.99
- XCOM 2 -- $2.99
- Don't Starve: Console Edition -- $3.74
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition -- $3.74
- Super Meat Boy -- $3.74
- Arise: A Simple Story -- $3.99
- Battlefield 1 Revolution -- $3.99
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons -- $3.99
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood -- $3.99
- Contra Anniversary Collection -- $3.99
- Dolmen -- $3.99
- DOOM -- $3.99
- Firewatch -- $3.99
- Hob -- $3.99
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends -- $3.99
- LEGO Worlds -- $3.99
- Lords of the Fallen -- $3.99
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition -- $3.99
- Payday 2 -- $3.99
- Quake II -- $3.99
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected -- $3.99
- Styx: Master of Shadows -- $3.99
- The Escapists -- $3.99
- The Gardens Between -- $3.99
- GRIS -- $4.24
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition -- $4.49
- Castle Crashers Remastered -- $4.49
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided -- $4.49
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance -- $4.49
- Indigo Prophecy -- $4.49
- Metro Exodus -- $4.49
- Metro Redux -- $4.49
- Prototype -- $4.49
- Shenmue I & II -- $4.49
- SOMA -- $4.49
- The Council – The Complete Season -- $4.49
- Titanfall 2 -- $4.49
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition -- $4.94
- Batman: Return to Arkham -- $4.99
- BioShock 2 Remastered -- $4.99
- Burnout Paradise Remastered -- $4.99
- Cloudpunk -- $4.99
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition -- $4.99
- Dishonored Definitive Edition -- $4.99
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise -- $4.99
- Guacamelee! 2 -- $4.99
- Inside -- $4.99
- LEGO Marvel's Avengers -- $4.99
- Monster Sanctuary -- $4.99
- Mortal Kombat XL -- $4.99
- My Friend Pedro -- $4.99
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare -- $4.99
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition -- $4.99
- Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin -- $4.99
- Resident Evil Revelations -- $4.99
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition -- $4.99
- Slime Rancher -- $4.99
- Super Meat Boy Forever -- $4.99
- The Messenger -- $4.99
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure -- $4.99
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition -- $4.99
- XIII -- $4.99
- Yakuza Kiwami -- $4.99
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 -- $4.99
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist -- $4.99
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War -- $4.99
- Zombie Army Trilogy -- $4.99