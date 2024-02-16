Award-Winning PS4 Games Are So Cheap They Are Practically Free

Some award-winning PS4 games are so cheap on the PlayStation Store right now they are practically free. Beyond this, a metric ton of PS4 games are less than $5 right now. All of this is courtesy of the new Planet of the Discounts promotional sale on PSN, featuring over 2,000 PS4 and PS5 deals. This includes deals on Hogwarts Legacy, Call of Duty, God of War, GTA, Spider-Man, Avatar, Star Wars, and all of the biggest and latest PS4 and PS5 games. However, none of these games are $5 or less. Not even close. If you are on a budget, the PS4 deals below -- which also include some PS5 deals -- are going to be more your speed.

At the $1 price point some notables games and series are Salt and Sanctuary, DOOM, and This War of Mine. At the $2 price point there is Limbo, Psychonauts, Injustice, Need for Speed, and XCOM. The $3 price point includes games like Arise: A Simple Story, Battlefield, Firewatch, Castlevania, LEGO, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and Saints Row. Finally, the $4 price point, which includes the most deals, includes the likes of Kingdom Come Deliverance, Metro, Dues Ex, Gris, Anthem, BioShock, Mortal Kombat, Inside, Borderlands, Yakuza, Yu-Gi-Oh, Resident Evil, and Dishonored. All of these deals -- and many more -- are available until February 29.

ALL NOTABLE DIRT CHEAP PS4 DEALS (Less Than $5)