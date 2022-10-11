PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween

PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.

Taking place on October 18th, Soma will be removed from PS Plus for those subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. Originally released back in 2015, Soma comes from Frictional Games, which is the same studio behind the Amnesia series. Soma might not be considered the most high-profile horror game of the past decade, but it's definitely become a cult classic. On Metacritic, the game was scored by critics at an 84/100 aggregate while user scores averaged out at 8.5/10.

The only good thing about this situation is that Soma doesn't take too long to finish. Average playthroughs of the game according to How Long to Beat clock in around nine hours in total. As such, if you'd like to play the game before it ends up leaving PS Plus, you should be able to knock it out in the coming week before it's gone for good.

If you'd like to learn more about Soma, you can check out the game's official description as seen on the PlayStation Store down below.

"The radio is dead, food is running out, and the machines have started to think they are people. Underwater facility PATHOS-II has suffered an intolerable isolation and we're going to have to make some tough decisions. What can be done? What makes sense? What is left to fight for?

Enter the world of Soma and face horrors buried deep beneath the ocean waves. Delve through locked terminals and secret documents to uncover the truth behind the chaos. Seek out the last remaining inhabitants and take part in the events that will ultimately shape the fate of the station. But be careful, danger lurks in every corner: corrupted humans, twisted creatures, insane robots, and even an inscrutable omnipresent A.I. You will need to figure out how to deal with each one of them. Just remember there's no fighting back, either you outsmart your enemies or you get ready to run."