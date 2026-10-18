Two PlayStation Console Exclusive Games Confirmed to Shut Down This Year

Not one, but two PlayStation console-exclusive games have been confirmed to be shutting down. One is set to shut down next week, while the other is set to shut down at the end of the year on December 31. One of the two games was just released back in 2023, while the other was released on PlayStation platforms back in 2017, but can be traced all the way back to 2006.

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In addition to a free Konami game set to expire very soon, another deadline PlayStation fans will want to make note of is October 4. This is because on October 4, Tower of Fantasy will partially shut down for PlayStation fans on this date. More specifically, PS4 servers will be turned off. The good news is that the PS5 servers will remain live. After this, it will become unplayable for those on the last-gen Sony machine.

As for the other game shutting down, there is no caveat with good news. All PlayStation versions of it are shutting down. This game is PoxNora, a PlayStation console exclusive available on PS4 and PS Vita. It’s not natively available on PS5, but it is playable on the current PlayStation console via backward compatibility. It won’t stay this way, though, because on December 31, PlayStation servers for the game are being pulled down, rendering it unplayable in the process. The game will live on via the PC version, though.

PoxNora

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PoxNora is a free-to-play multiplayer game that blends a digital collectible card game with a turn-based strategy game, all with a fantasy setting and flavor. The game was originally developed by Octopi Media Design Lab, which ended up being purchased by Sony in 2009. It eventually traded hands to developer Desert Owl Games, who works on the title to this day.

PoxNora was pretty popular and received well back when it debuted in the mid 2000s. In the modern era, though, it’s become an incredibly niche game with a cult following that sustains it.

Tower of Fantasy

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Tower of Fantasy is a free-to-play anime action RPG meets MMO from developer Hotta Studio and publisher Perfect World. It debuted in 2021, but only in China, not coming to the West until 2022. At the time, it was PC and smartphones only, but then in 2023 it came to PS4 and PS5. It never really caught on in the West as much as it did in China and other parts of Asia, but it does have over 16,000 user reviews on the North American PlayStation Store, with a decent 3.71 out of 5 stars rating. This is pretty similar to PoxNora, which has a 3.61 rating after more than 7,600 user reviews on the PS Store.