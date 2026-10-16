PS5 Users Rate New PS3 Remaster 99/100 on PlayStation Store

There is a new PS3 remaster out on the PlayStation Store that is impressing PS5 and PS4 users. To this end, the new $25 release has a 4.97 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store. This is the result of 98% of user reviews giving the game a 5/5 and 2% giving it a 4/5. There is not a single review below 4/5, which is rare. The most common scores on the PlayStation Store are 5/5 and 1/5. On a 100-point scale, which is more familiar for many, it comes out to a 99.4 out of 100. Just .1 from rounding up to the incredibly elusive perfect score.

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In addition to a PS1 exclusive game being stealth released onto the PlayStation Store, there is now a remaster of a PS3 game, courtesy of developer Digital Eclipse and publisher Atari. This remaster is Toy Story 3 Complete Edition, a re-release of the 2010 Avalanche Software and Disney Interactive Studios Toy Story 3: The Video Game. The game is obviously based on the 2010 film of the same name. The original earned a 78 on Metacritic, a solid score, especially for a licensed game in an era where licensed games were often not particularly good. Fittingly, this new remaster has a 78 on Metacritic. According to its PlayStation Store user review score — one of the best of 2026 — this is an underrating of the fan-favorite cult-classic.

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A Cult-Classic Reborn

This new remaster comes with upgraded visuals, higher resolutions, and improved performance. Beyond this, it is the original game, with both its story mode and its more well-known Toy Box Mode, a huge, open-world sandbox that allows players to customize the environment and characters and then play out non-linear missions in the name of unlocks.

As for Story Mode, it follows the events of the movie and lets players swap between Woody, Buzz, and Jessie throughout the iconic scenes, which include the train rescue, the junkyard, and more. Meanwhile, as you would expect, each character has unique abilities. Best of all, the whole thing can be played in two-player co-op. It is unclear if it supports both online and local or just one of these.

As noted, this remaster is $25, and it’s the only version of the game available on PlayStation, unlike on some other platforms, unless you are going to dust off your PS3. It is currently not available with any tier of PS Plus.

Unlike PS2 and PS1 nostalgia, which is constantly being mined, there isn’t much else for PS3 nostalgics at this very moment. The return of a PS3 exclusive series did recently leaked, but that’s one for the future, not right now.