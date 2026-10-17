Konami Game Free With PlayStation Plus for 72 Hours

A Konami game, one of its best modern games, is free with PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium for the next 72 hours, alongside a classic NES game that is free for all. After October 20, it will no longer be freely accessible to subscribers, who instead will have to pay $70 like everyone else. The good news is that three days is enough time to beat the game, but PS Plus subscribers on PS5 and PS5 Pro will need to get busy. Meanwhile, those on PS4 don’t need to concern themselves with this deadline because the Konami game is not available on PS4.

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Between now and October 20, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers will want to set aside 15 to 20 hours to play Konami and Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2. The low end of this range is a strict mainline job, while the top end incorporates side content. Completionists, however, will need more like 30 hours with the survival-horror game. This can be achieved in three days, but would require 10 hours each day, which is going to be too much for most. 5 hours a day to mainline it, though, is very achievable.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it is a remake of the iconic Silent Hill 2. It was released in 2024, 23 years after the original was released in 2001 for the PS2. Going into the release, many had their doubts, primarily because it was debatable whether Bloober Team, a studio with an inconsistent track record, could recreate one of the best horror games of all time, from the ground up, two decades later. Turns out it could. Silent Hill 2, as evidenced by its 87 on Metacritic and five nominations at The Game Awards, was one of the best games of its year and the undeniable best horror game of the year.

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For those unfamiliar with the psychological survival-horror game, it follows the story of James, who, after receiving a letter from his deceased wife, heads to a small town where they shared many memories: Silent Hill. It is there, by the lake, that he finds a woman eerily similar to her.

If you have never played any Silent Hill game, Silent Hill 2 is a good entry point. It is both a standalone game and the best game in the series. The original is largely inaccessible and quite dated, though, so the remake is the best option for a first-time experience in 2026. And because it is standalone, you don’t need any other knowledge about the series to enjoy it to its fullest.

For those looking for a reference point, it often draws similarities to Resident Evil, and especially Resident Evil 2. That said, Resident Evil does put more emphasis on action and the “survival” element of survival horror. Silent Hill 2 is more of a true psychological horror experience, though it does also have action sequences. To this end, the Alan Wake games could be a more similar comparison. Whatever the case, if you like survival horror, it’s hard to imagine you not liking this one. If it’s not your cup of tea, but you’re looking for a new horror experience to enjoy this Halloween season, there is another game being likened to Bloodborne, currently free with the Sony subscription service.