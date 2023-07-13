Diablo 4 Beats Out Final Fantasy 16 as Best-Selling Game on PlayStation for June 2023

Diablo 4 has surpassed both Final Fantasy XVI and Street Fighter 6 as the top-selling game on the PlayStation Store for the month of June 2023. Each and every month, Sony announces the full lineup of best-selling titles on its digital storefronts for various regions around the globe. With June 2023 being such a competitive month for new releases, some fans were more interested than normal in seeing what happened to win out. Now, it's known that Blizzard was the big winner for the month as Diablo 4 cleaned house in all major western regions around the globe.

As shared on the PlayStation Blog today, Diablo 4 was revealed to be the number one selling game in both the United States/Canada and Europe for June on the PS Store. In both regions, Final Fantasy XVI ended up trailing behind in second, which is quite impressive given that the latest installment in the long-running RPG franchise launched a bit later in June compared to the competition. In the US and Canada, Street Fighter 6 then ended up taking the third spot while it finished sixth in Europe.

In a general sense, it's not too surprising to see Diablo 4 as the big winner for a variety of reasons. For starters, Blizzard's latest game released in the first week of June so it had a longer time to accumulate sales across the month. Outside of this, Diablo 4 also had the distinction of coming to both PS5 and PS4, which can't be said for Final Fantasy XVI. With this in mind, it's actually even more impressive that FFXVI was able to reach the second spot on the sales chart given that it was only released for PS5.

