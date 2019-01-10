PlayStation Store’s December Numbers Reveal PUBG Is a Winner On PS4

With Fortnite being as popular as it is right now, many fans were wondering if PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds would be able to take back the spotlight on any platform. Fortunately, it has, and all it took was its debut on the PlayStation 4.

Following its surprise release last month, PUBG has become the number one download for the PlayStation 4 during the month of December, based on this report from PlayStation Blog. The game handily beat out the previous month’s top dog, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which found a second place position. Here’s how the top ten played out for the month:

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Battlefield V FIFA 19 Mortal Kombat XL Marvel’s Spider-Man NBA 2K19 Madden NFL 19

Mortal Kombat XL is a nice little surprise, but the game has seen some pretty stellar sale prices as of late; and Mortal Kombat 11 may have helped rejuvenate interest in the franchise with its introduction last month.

Over on the PlayStation VR, Beat Saber managed to score a first place knockout with its debut, becoming the most popular game for the headset. Job Simulator followed close behind in second, while PlayStation VR Worlds ended up in third. Sadly, Borderlands 2 VR, the premiere title for the platform last month, ended up in a seventh place debut.

On the free-to-play front, Fortnite Battle Royale was still a huge hit, earning the number one position. However, Warface had a pretty strong second place position; and H1Z! Battle Royale continued to be quite popular in third.

As for other charts, God of War Collection continued to be the most popular PS Vita release, followed by Jak and Daxter Collection and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition; and Destroy All Humans! dominated the PS Classics front, with the sequel earning a first place victory and the original following in second place. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas continued to be a huge draw in the third place spot.

As for January, there are a number of contenders that will be debuting on PS4, including Ace Combat 7, Resident Evil 2 and Onimusha Warlords; so we’ll have to see how well PUBG holds up.

For now, you can enjoy PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on PlayStation 4, as well as Xbox One and PC.

