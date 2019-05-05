PlayStation Store Launches Resident Evil Sale With Big Savings

Sony Interactive Entertainment is raining savings on PlayStation gamers right now. It currently has not one, but two massive sales going on: the Golden Week Sale and the Villains Takeover Sale. But for Sony, that’s not enough. Today, it also launched another new sale that discounts the entire Resident Evil series, including classics like Resident Evil 4 and the recent remake of Resident Evil 2, which released earlier this year. The sale isn’t massive — it’s only 38 games deep — but if you’re looking to add some PS4, PS3, and PlayStation VR Resident Evil games to your PlayStation digital library, it’s the sale for you.

If you want to go through the sale yourself, here’s the LINK. If you’re looking for a quick drive-by of the sale in order to see if there’s anything that tickles your zombie toes, well, here’s a highlight list of said sale (note this list only includes the notable PS4 sales featured).

Resident Evil 2 — $44.99 — Save 25 percent

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition — $55.99 — Save 20 percent

Resident Evil Triple Pack (4,5, and 6) — $29.74 — Save 50 percent

Resident Evil 7 — $17.99 — Save 40 percent

Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition — $29.99 — Save 40 percent

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle — $19.99 — Save 50 percent

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle — $19.99 — Save 50 percent

Resident Evil Revelations — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition — $14.99 — Save 50 percent

Resident Evil — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Resident Evil 0 — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Resident Evil 4 — 9.99 — Save 50 percent

Resident Evil 5 — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Resident Evil 6 — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

I’ve seen a few of these games cheaper via Flash Sales, but if you’re looking to buy in bulk, this is a great sale. Anyway, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. As you can see, the one game missing from this list is Resident Evil 3, but hopefully that will change soon as recent rumors have suggested Capcom is currently remaking the game as we speak.

