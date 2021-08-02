✖

Astro's Playroom developer Team Asobi has launched its official website after PlayStation Studios' Japan Studio was "re-organized" into the new developer earlier this year. While Sony Interactive Entertainment's statement at the time said that being recentered to Team Asobi would allow "the team to focus on a single vision and build on the popularity of Astro’s Playroom," the new website for the developer now teases that that it is "hard at work" developing its "most ambitious game yet." Exactly what that might be remains to be seen.

"We are a new and dynamic PlayStation Studio based in vibrant Tokyo, Japan," Team ASOBI's official About Us page reads in part. "We create top-quality games for players of all ages on PlayStation. Our latest work are the critically acclaimed ASTRO BOT: Rescue Mission for Playstation VR and ASTRO’s PLAYROOM for PlayStation 5. We're currently hard at work on our most ambitious game yet!"

In general, it would seem that Team Asobi is gearing up in a big way. "Following the release of Astro’s Playroom for PlayStation 5, Team Asobi is now spreading its wings and growing bigger!" said Nicolas Doucet, the Studio Director and Creative Director at Team Asobi, back in June. "This is a very exciting time for the team, and we are very much looking forward to this next chapter. We wanted to take this chance to thank all of you, the PlayStation fans, for your kind words of support over the years, especially since Astro made its big debut on PlayStation 5 alongside the DualSense wireless controller."

Team Asobi's latest title, Astro's Playroom, is currently available for the PlayStation 5. As noted above, the developer is working on a new, unrevealed title. The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399, assuming that you can find either of them in stock at one of the various retailers that seem to add more haphazardly every so often. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

What do you think Team Asobi might be working on? Would you be interested in yet another Astro title or would you prefer the developer put out something else entirely? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!