Astro’s Playroom Creators Expand, Experiment More with the PS5 DualSense Controller

Team Asobi, the creators of the PlayStation 5 game Astro’s Playroom and the rest of the Astro Bot games, is getting a bit bigger. That means more resources for the PlayStation Studios developer which should come as welcome news for any who’ve grown fond of the studio’s whimsical, technically involved games. The team also teased that it’s experimenting with more DualSense features to use in future games, though it said that’s a secret for now.

Nicolas Doucet, the Studio Director and Creative Director at Team Asobi, reintroduced the developers to PlayStation owners for those who might’ve heard about the team’s works but aren’t too familiar with them. The Astro games have always been enjoyable, but with the release of the newest Astro’s Playroom, they’ve especially been able to show PlayStation owners the games are far more than just demos bundled with new tech to show off features. The developer said it’s already looking ahead to its next project and thanked everyone for their support.

“Following the release of Astro’s Playroom for PlayStation 5, Team Asobi is now spreading its wings and growing bigger!” Doucet said. “This is a very exciting time for the team, and we are very much looking forward to this next chapter. We wanted to take this chance to thank all of you, the PlayStation fans, for your kind words of support over the years, especially since Astro made its big debut on PlayStation 5 alongside the DualSense wireless controller.”

Because of not only its gameplay but also the way it utilized the DualSense controller, Astro’s Playroom emerged as a favorite for many new PlayStation 5 owners since it showed what the console and controller could do. The DualSense would rumble throughout the game and fight back against players’ presses via the adaptive trigger and offered a promising look at what could be built on in the future. Team Asobi said it’s already experimenting with further DualSense features, but we won’t know about those just yet.

“Technology has also been a defining factor for Team Asobi,” Doucet continued. “Many Asobis have a real love affair with tech but we also realize that technology in itself is only the starting point. It then needs to be turned into something magical and awe-inspiring to be really meaningful. In that respect, working with the DualSense controller as of late has been great fun and we are continuing to enjoy experimenting with it at this very moment. But shhh it’s a secret!”

No clear indication of what the next project from Team Asobi will be was given in the post, but fans can follow along with the developer’s new socials to make sure they don’t miss anything when it happens.