New PlayStation Ad Brings Kratos, Aloy, and More to the UEFA Champions League

If you somehow were not already aware, PlayStation has long been a sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, the soccer/football competition for European clubs. As part of that sponsorship, PlayStation has shared a new TV ad that brings a number of iconic PlayStation characters to a match in various ways. That includes, but is not limited to, God of War’s Kratos and Atreus as well as Ratchet and Clank from… well, Ratchet and Clank.

The new ad will appear during UEFA Champions League matches with the announcement seemingly indicated that this actually began happening starting October 19th. You can check out the new TV advert from PlayStation for the UEFA Champions League for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1455475269444141059

“In the tunnel, watch as players react with fear when they realize God of War’s Kratos and Atreus are leading the opposing team,” the official Sony Interactive Entertainment blog post attributed to Jill Erb, Senior Director, Marketing Partnerships, Activations and Events, reads in part. “Ratchet and Clank appear through a dimensional rift on the pitch to rescue an injured player. Horizon Forbidden West’s Aloy joins the management team, using her focus and tactical combat expertise to lead the players to victory. To get the best seat in the house Uncharted’s Nathan Drake skillfully traverses the stadium to proudly support his team from great heights.”

The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399, assuming that you can find either of them in stock at one of the various retailers that seem to add more haphazardly every so often. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

What do you think of the new TV advert for the UEFA Champions League from PlayStation? Is this the sort of thing you’d like to see more of from Sony Interactive Entertainment? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!