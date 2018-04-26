Team Rocket to Get a SPOILER in Upcoming ‘Pokemon’ Episode

Team Rocket will apparently get a way to even the odds against their longtime nemesis in an upcoming Pokemon episode.

Previews for an upcoming episode of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon have revealed that Team Rocket will begin their very own quest to get a Z-Ring. These special bracelets give Pokemon the ability to use Z-Moves, super-powerful attacks that can be used once per battle.

Imagine the anime treating Team Rocket like who they are: main characters. Thanks, Sun & Moon. #anipoke pic.twitter.com/xMfhRNJPwR — Sergi (@SergiRomero) April 26, 2018

Team Rocket knows the power of a Z-Ring very well, as Ash has used his Z-Ring to beat Team Rocket time after time in the newest anime series. While Team Rocket picked up an actual victory over Ash early on in the series, Ash’s mastery of Z-Moves has been the deciding difference in many a battle.

Team Rocket has wanted a Z-Ring for months, ever since they obtained a Darkium Z Z-Crystal during an adventure. The Z-Crystal was useless to them, as they had neither a Z-Ring nor a Pokemon with a Dark-type move, but that all changes when James’ Mareanie learns the move “Knock Off.”

The crazy thing is it appears that Team Rocket won’t even have to steal their own Z-Ring. A summary for the episode reveals that the group actually seeks out the Kahuna of Ula’ula Island to get their Z-Ring from a sanctioned source.

While it looks like Team Rocket will get only one Z-Ring, they appear to have no problem sharing its power. James can use the Darkium-Z to power his Mareanie while Jessie is shown using a Mimikium Z to power up her Mimikyu. Mimikyu has an exclusive Z-Move that transforms its “Play Rough” attack into a sinisterly named “Let’s Snuggle Forever” Z-Move. Considering Jessie’s Mimikyu has a nasty personality, we can’t wait to see Mimikyu unleash its Z-Move on its arch-nemesis Pikachu!

We’ll see if Team Rocket gets to keep their new Z-Ring, or if this is only a one-time taste of power.

New episodes of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon air every Thursday in Japan. Dubbed episodes air on Disney XD in the US a few months later.