Pokemon Releases Beanie Babies-Like Plushes in the US

Pokemon fanatics will melt over a new series of “Sitting Cuties” plushes featuring every Pokemon from Pokemon Red and Blue. Last year, The Pokemon Company released their “Pokemon Fit” plushes, a series of adorable plushes that could fit inside the palm of your hand. Filled with microbeads to allow the Pokemon to sit on any surface, these plushes were instantly popular in Japan, especially as the Pokemon Company made a plush for all 151 original Pokemon. Fans could choose from perennial favorites like Pikachu, Eevee, or Bulbasaur, as well as Pokemon that don’t usually get merchandise like Kakuna or Mr. Mime.

Now the “Pokemon Fit” plushes are available for purchase in North America via the Pokemon Center online store as part of the store’s “Sitting Cuties” line. Currently, 144 out of the 151 plushes are available on site. The only Sitting Cuties not available at the time of this article are Butterfree, Clefable, Magnemite, Magneton, Snorlax, Dragonite, and Mew, although those will likely come into the store soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each plus costs $10.99 and stands between 4 and 8 inches depending on the Pokemon. The plushes aren’t to scale, so Pokemon like Bulbasaur will have a plush that’s nearly the same size as its much larger evolved form Venusaur.

These plushes are absolutely adorable and are a rare opportunity for fans of less popular Pokemon to get a plush version for their room or shelves. While owning all the plushes would be expensive (the full set costs $1,659), you’ll be tempted to buy a handful of these Sitting Cuties as soon as you see them.

The Sitting Cuties are available at the online Pokemon Center.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!