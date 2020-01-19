Pokemon Fans React to Hilariously NSFW Tweet About Pokemon Cakes Food Network Challenge

Pokemon fans were absolutely delighted by The Food Network Challenge episode focused on cakes that look like characters from the series. But, one very racy tweet ended up getting replied to from the official Food Network account and fans lost their minds in the replies under it. The entire exchange feels very weird and surreal in that very specific way only the Internet can deliver. Translating animation into a cake can be tough, and it is even more wild when you have to do things like find ways for the creatures to do attacks while not looking like monstrosities. But, of course, one very quick-witted fan got a screenshot of Pikachu being filled with cream filling and the rest of the web did the rest of the heavy lifting. It is kinda gross but the replies are absolutely wild. Having a corporate brand account basically co-sign the entire thing is just the icing on the cake.

Thanks for tuning in!! https://t.co/R2YkTuwSbr — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) January 19, 2020

Some of the bakers took chances with newer characters like Sobble and Litten. But, the walking nightmare that was trying to get Chikorita into a distinguishable form fueled a lot of the conversations around the Cake Challenge. But, in the end, the bakers ended up making some recognizable creations. The Mudkip cake that could actually shoot water was a bright spot for sure. But, the entire scene of injecting Pokemon and wrestling fondant was surely a sight to behold.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but the newest offering is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.

Check out some of the best responses to the tweet below:

that’s definitely not the first image i would’ve liked to see as soon as i opened twitter — Minnie_Kayla44 (@MKayla44) January 19, 2020

Why is this something in my timeline? pic.twitter.com/SHQ9VNqbMW — Grub (@GruebberGrub) January 19, 2020

Who’s to say?