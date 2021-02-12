New Pokemon Merchandise Has Fans Wondering Whether Trubbish Is a Cat

A new line of Pokemon merchandise has fans questioning everything they thought they knew about one controversial Pokemon. Earlier today, the Pokemon Center in Japan announced a new line of merchandise featuring Galarian Meowth and various other cat Pokemon. The merchandise uses adorable drawings by Kino Takahashi of the various cat Pokemon playing with cat toys and engaging in other typical cat behavior, but one Pokemon's inclusion has everyone wondering about its fundamental nature. Included in artwork for the line is Trubbish, who is shown eating berries from a dish among the other cat Pokemon. A video posted by the Pokemon Center (seen above) seemed to confirm that Trubbish is a part of the line, as the trash Pokemon gets a featured spot before several other more obviously cat Pokemon. Trubbish also has its very own keychain in the merchandise line, putting it above several other cat Pokemon. While there's no question that Espurr or Meowth are cats, Trubbish was never really looked at as a feline Pokemon....until now. You can check out the featured artwork below:

Pokeshopper Update : A new Pokémon Center line-up featuring Galarian Meowth and other cats has been announced. Details @ https://t.co/9xpA3gmDHH pic.twitter.com/29sderHipn — Pokéshopper.com (@Pokeshopper) February 12, 2021

Trubbish is basically an animated bag of trash, complete with glass shards for teeth and coalesced dirt and junk for arms. In Japanese, Trubbish's name "Yabukuron" is basically a combination of the Japanese words for "torn" and "bag"....because it's literally a walking bag of garbage. The common speculation is that Trubbish is a play on the phrase "dust bunny" given its long ears (which, of course, are just the top of its trash bag body being tied together) and the PokeDex notes that it was created by a combination of garbage bags and industrial waste causing a strange chemical reaction.

Now, many fans are wondering whether we've been mistaken about Trubbish all this time. Is Trubbish actually a reference to the alley cat, who eats out of garbage cans? Or is Trubbish simply making a cameo appearance in the artwork, snarfing down food while the cat Pokemon are distracted by toys, naps, or each other's company?

There is no word on whether this particular line of cat Pokemon merchandise will make it to the US, but I personally feel that cat merchandise is basically a license to print money in any country, so it could make its way over later this year.

Do you think that Trubbish is a cat? Let us know in the comment section or find our Pokemon podcast on Twitter at @PokemonPodCB to get in on the discourse!