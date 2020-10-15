Logan Paul Buys Rare Pokemon Card for $150,000

✖

YouTuber Logan Paul spent $150,000 on a very rare Pokemon card: a First-Edition, PSA 10, Shadowless Charizard card! The card was sold by "Pawn Stars Gary," a famous collector of Pokemon cards that has previously appeared on the History Channel series. Paul, who has spent quite a bit of money collecting Pokemon cards over the last few months, initially flew in to make an offer on a rarer version of the card: a BGS-graded 10 Charizard. Only two versions of that card are known to exist. Both are owned by Gary, and they clearly mean a lot to the collector. Seeing this, Paul made an offer on a slightly less rare version of Charizard; there are only 100 of the PSA 10 known to exist!

According to Gary, a number of people have made offers on the BGS-graded Charizard, including Justin Bieber. One fan even went so far as to offer him a house valued at $400,000 just for the card! After hearing about the offers that Gary had turned away, Paul decided not to bother making an offer on that card, asking instead if he could purchase one of the PSA 10 cards. According to Gary, Paul's offer was the highest he had ever received for the PSA 10. The second highest was for $130,000.

While Gary had 7 of the PSA 10 Charizard cards prior to the sale, he initially seemed skeptical that Paul would make him an enticing enough offer. The Pokemon fan relented, however. It probably didn't hurt that Paul brought the money with him in cash but, according to Gary, the reason he was willing to part with the card boiled down to Paul's passion. After selling it, Gary claimed that he didn't have any regrets about the decision, and instead felt happy for Paul.

The Pokemon TCG was first localized in 1999, and its popularity played a monumental role in the expansion of the Pokemon brand. Over the last 21 years, the game has continued to grow, offering cards for every subsequent Pokemon generation, as well as offering new takes on old favorites. Still, the original Base Set cards remain quite popular among collectors, and Charizard has been a favorite from the series since the very beginning.

