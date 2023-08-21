The Pokemon Company Will Never Stop Making New Pokemon

The Pokemon Company has no plans to slow down the creation of new Pokemon species. Earlier this month, ComicBook.com and other outlets had the opportunity to speak with Takato Utsunomiya, the Chief Operating Officer of The Pokemon Company, in a wide-ranging interview that included a rare admittance that The Pokemon Company was looking for ways to balance the steady cadence of new game releases with ensuring that the quality of those games stayed the same. During the interview, GameSpot's Jason Fanelli asked whether there would be a point that The Pokemon Company would consider the franchise to have too many Pokemon, especially with the franchise now exceeding the 1,000 Pokemon mark.

"I think that Game Freak needs to have that ability or that kind of development capability to always be producing new creatures and coming up with new ideas," Utsunomiya responded via a translator. "And if they didn't have that ability or that development capability, then it would be difficult to continue Pokemon through all these generations. As new generations of people come to work on the games and they'll have new ideas for new creatures, we're able to continue creating new Pokemon. Right now we're over a thousand. But if you think about how many living creatures there are in our world, there's something over hundreds of thousands, I would think, we probably still have a long way we can keep going."

While The Pokemon Company has continued to release new Pokemon with almost every new Pokemon release, the franchise has found ways to keep its formula fresh in other ways. While The Pokemon Company previously only released new Pokemon once every "generation" of games, they started to release small handfuls of new Pokemon during the secondary games or DLC for recent games. Additionally, the addition of DLC has replaced the concept of "third games," which had previously been a standard for the series.