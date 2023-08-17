Pokemon TCG Officially Reveals Paradox Rift

Paradox Pokemon are coming to the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Today, The Pokemon Company officially revealed the new Paradox Rift set, a brand new card set coming to the Pokemon Trading Card Game. This set will feature both Ancient and Future Paradox Pokemon, both of which will come with their own card treatments and card mechanics. The set was officially revealed via the online Pokemon Center store, which posted booster boxes and two Elite Trainer boxes (one featuring a Scream Tail promo card and one featuring an Iron Valiant promo card) on their website earlier today.

Both Ancient and Future Paradox Pokemon will have their own card labels, which appear to be similar to the Battle Style labels introduced several years ago. While an Ancient or Future label doesn't have any mechanics on their own, certain cards and abilities will likely only interact with Ancient or Future cards, which provides decks built around those cards with significant synergies. For reference, the Pokemon World Championships were recently won by a Mew VMAX deck that utilized the Fusion Strike label synergies to great effect.

The official description for the set reads: Dive into the clouds and explore a land that appears to be unbound by time! With ferocious attacks, Ancient Pokémon like Roaring Moon ex and Sandy Shocks ex appear alongside artificial Future Pokémon like Iron Valiant ex and Iron Hands ex. Meanwhile, Garchomp ex, Mewtwo ex, and others Terastallize to gain new types, as Armarouge ex, Gholdengo ex, and more Pokémon ex join the fray. Adventure awaits as timelines collide in the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paradox Rift expansion.

Paradox Rift will officially be released in November 2023. Expect more details about the set to be announced soon.