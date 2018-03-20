Pokemon’s Cubone Gets the Puppy Treatment With This Adorable Corgi Cosplay

We’re suckers for a good boy, you can’t really blame us. And you’re definitely not going to be able to see either Cubone or Corgis in the same way again with this adorable little family picture of the good little puppers in his Pokémon glory:

I will never look at Corgis the same ever again 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZC7WUxb7YQ — Phil™ (@philthese) March 19, 2018

We’re not the only ones excited about this good boy doing his best, the internet loves puppies!

I 100% agree with this post and we need to get a corgi immediately — CAPTAIN LONG JOHN EBUS of the Jacobites (@sucebus) March 20, 2018

Corgimon! — Stanislav Costiuc (@farlander1991) March 20, 2018

Is this that fan-shaking Pokémon Nintendo Switch news everybody is waiting on? Well, no … but it is a Corgi and it’s a Corgi having to do with Pokémon and if that’s not the epitome of happiness, I don’t know what is.

I’m going to be very real with you … I’m a sucker for these things. You should be a puppers having a good time, and I will one hundred percent be down to revel in all of the adorableness that ensues. I have two dogs myself that are no strangers to the world of “cosplay” (me putting a mask on them). Though Sasha is a great sport, you can almost hear her saying Reaper from Overwatch and his ult line “Die, Die, Die!” when I took the below picture:

Bless these creatures … we’ve done nothing to deserve them.

Just here because you saw “Corgi” and got excited and need a little backstory on just what the heck a Cubone is? Cubone is a ground-type Pokémon that first made their debut with Generation 1. The adorable little pocket monsters eventually evolve into Marowak at level 28 unless you’re in Alola, in which they will evolve into an Alolan variant of the Marawak.

According to the official Pokémon wiki page:

“Cubone is a small, bipedal Pokémon with a golden brown hide that covers most of its body, including both dorsal spikes. Its belly is a very light brown. Two small claws, one on each hand, serve as its thumbs, and one large nail on each foot make up its toes. On its head, Cubone wears the skull of its dead mother as a helmet. Because of this, much of its actual face has never been seen, except for its triangular, black eyes and a small area surrounding them. The skull has two rounded horns on the top of its head and a tooth-like point on the lower sides. Under the skull, Cubone has a brown snout. The small Cubone survives only through the immense skill it possesses in wielding the bone it carries as a weapon. The bone allows it to learn Bone Club and Bonemerang, two moves exclusive to Cubone and its evolution Marowak.

It is called the Lonely Pokémon because of its tendency to keep to itself and avoid social situations, as it was apparently traumatized by the death of its mother. Cubone will often weep at night in mourning of its mother. When Cubone cries, the skull that it wears on its head vibrates and emits “a plaintive and mournful sound.” On the night of a full moon, the cries are said to be especially terrible. Cubone seems to recognize its mother in the moon, and so it howls with a particular sadness. It lives in rocky areas, usually on mountains or in caves. It also once inhabited the Pokémon Tower in Lavender Town where deceased Pokémon were buried and mourned. Mandibuzz is a natural predator of Cubone.”