Pokemon Giveaway Announced for GameStop

The Pokemon Company has announced a Halloween giveaway for GameStop that starts next month. As part of The Pokemon Conpany's plans to celebrate Halloween, GameStop will be giving away an Electric-Tera Type Mimikyu starting in October. Obviously, the Electric-Tera Type is a reference to the Pokemon's penchant for mimicking Pikachu, who is an Electric-type Pokemon. The Mimikyu will be distributed via codes given out at GameStop, with additional details revealed at a later date.

Mimikyu is getting something of a spotlight during this Halloween season, with the Pokemon also appearing at Build-A-Bear to celebrate Halloween. Mimikyu is also appearing in a set of Halloween-themed Pokemon cards and as part of a Halloween Jazwares calendar box that comes with miniature toys of several Pokemon. The Pokemon Company also announced plans to release several new Pokemon Center lines of clothing focused on spooky Pokemon and a Halloween costume line with Disguise.com.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC Explained

In addition to the Pokemon giveaway, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is also set to release two sets of DLC later this year. Set in the new region of Kitakami, the first DLC set The Teal Mask will focus on the new Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon and the new Pokemon Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. All four of these Pokemon are heavily inspired by the Momotari folk story from Japan. The DLC will also feature Dipplin, a new evolution of Applin that resembles a candied apple, and will introduce a new 19th Tera Type, whose abilities are currently unknown. Also appearing in the game is Poltchageist, a new Pokemon that looks similar to Polteageist but is a separate species and is based off of a matcha tea set.

A second DLC – The Indigo Disc – will be released later this year and will introduce Raging Bolt and Iron Crown, two new Paradox Pokemon based on Raikou and Coballion, the Duraludon evolution Archaludon, and the Legendary Pokemon Terapagos.