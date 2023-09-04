Pokemon Go Reveals September Community Day Details

Following Pokemon Go's recent Charmander Community Day Classic, Niantic has unveiled details for this month's next event, which is slated to take place on September 23rd. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, Grubbin will take the spotlight, offering players an increased chance of obtaining a Shiny version. Players that aren't able to participate during those hours will find Grubbin's evolved form, Charjabug, in Four-Star Raids from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Defeating Charjabug will result in Grubbin spawns surrounding the Pokemon Gym for 30 minutes, with Shiny Grubbin appearing at the same frequency as the event.

Pokemon Go Community Day Bonuses

Grubbin and Charjabug's final evolved form is Vikavolt, a Bug/Electric-type Pokemon. For players that have never obtained one, this event should provide the perfect opportunity! Players that evolve a Charjabug during the event or up to five hours after will get a Vikavolt that knows the Featured Attack Volt Switch. Volt Switch is a Fast Attack that has a power of 12 in Trainer battles, and 14 in Gyms and Raids. Players will have an easier time evolving Grubbin and Charjabug that day, as Community Day will offer double Candy on Catches.

Players can also look forward to several other bonuses during September's Community Day. Notably, there will be triple XP on Catches, and players over level 31 will have a doubled chance at getting XL Candy. Lure Modules and Incense used during the event will last for three hours. Through 10 p.m., trades will also require half the normal amount of Stardust, and players will be able to do one additional Special Trade during the event (two total for the day). Lastly, players will be able to purchase a Special Research Story centered around Grubbin. Titled "Plugging Along," the Special Research Story can be purchased for $1.00, and can be gifted to other players. Readers should note that PokeCoins are not usable for these purchases.

Shiny Vikavolt

(Photo: Pokemon)

The standard version of Vikavolt has a coloration that's mostly blue and yellow, with the legs and abdomen featuring a dark gray. Finally, the face has a bit of orange. Shiny Vikavolt swaps the blue for a sleek looking silver, and the yellow is replaced by green. The dark gray remains, but Shiny Vikavolt's face is now more of a red, which makes sense, as Shiny Grubbin and Shiny Charjabug both have a lot of red in their designs. Some of the most popular Shiny Pokemon have unique colors that are much different from the traditional versions. Shiny Vikavolt is sure to be a big hit with players that haven't seen it before, and it should make this Community Day event all the more appealing!

What do you think of this new Community Day for Pokemon Go? Are you a fan of Shiny Vikavolt? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!