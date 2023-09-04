Ghosts are Coming to Pokemon Sleep

Pokemon Sleep expects you to sleep through a haunting. Last week, The Pokemon Company announced that a Halloween event will be coming to Pokemon Sleep. The event will focus on more Ghost-type Pokemon gathering when players conduct sleep research in the morning, along with various bonuses. The event will take place in late October and will likely coincide with the monthly events that take place during every full moon. Interestingly, this announcement almost assuredly means that we'll be getting new Pokemon added to Pokemon Sleep in the coming month. The game has a limited roster of 104 Pokemon species currently in the game, with the only Ghost-type Pokemon being the Gastly line.

The Halloween event would also be Pokemon Sleep's first themed event and mirrors Pokemon Go in some ways. That game's first event was also based around Halloween and also focused on Ghost-type Pokemon and other spooky sorts of Pokemon.

What Is Pokemon Sleep?

Pokemon Sleep is a sleep tracking app that formally launched in July and utilizes either the cell phone or the Pokemon Go Plus+ device to track sleep quality. During the day, players use a team of Pokemon to collect berries and ingredients to gradually build up a Snorlax's strength. The app then charts sleep quality and combines it with Snorlax's strength for a Drowsy Power score, which determine which Pokemon appear in the game and how they sleep. Pokemon Sleep was inspired by Pokemon Go as a new lifestyle app that essentially "gamefies" healthy habits, in the same way that Pokemon Go encourages walking and Pokemon Smile encourages healthy teeth brushing.

Pokemon Sleep is currently available on mobile devices.