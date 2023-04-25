Pokemon Go's New Event Adds Two New Pokemon, But There's a Big Catch

Pokemon Go has revealed an all-new event called "An Instinctive Hero," which is set to begin on May 2nd at 10 a.m. local time. Part of the Season of Heroes, the event will focus on the Team Instinct leader, Spark. During the event, players can expect to see the Pokemon Go debuts of Larvesta and Volcarona, which are dual Bug/Fire-types. The event will center on egg hatching, and Larvesta will appear exclusively in eggs during this event. The Pokemon will be found in 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km eggs, and that's definitely a good thing, as players will need a whopping 400 candies to evolve Larvesta into Volcarona!

Volcarona is not the first Pokemon to require 400 candies to obtain; the game has had that requirement multiple times in the past, including for Gyarados and Melmetal. However, the fact that Larvesta is currently locked to eggs makes it a much more difficult hurdle to clear. Unless players have a wealth of Rare Candies on hand, they're going to have to do a lot of walking, and a lot of hoping that each egg they hatch will actually contain a Larvesta. The randomness makes it a lot more work, and some players have already shared their frustration with the steep requirements.

In addition to the debuts of Larvesta and Volcarona, An Instinctive Hero will see the first Pokemon Go appearance of Shiny Mantyke. Players will have a chance of obtaining one from a 7 km egg, which would be one of the better alternatives to finding a Larvesta! Players can also expect to see Mime Jr., Happiny, Timburr, Karrablast, Axew, Shelmet, and Goomy appearing in those eggs, as well.

Last but not least, players will have a chance of obtaining an Elekid wearing a special Spark-themed accessory by completing Special Research. Pokemon Go similarly offered a Lapras wearing a Blanche-themed accessory, though there were some initial problems with it appearing. Hopefully, that won't be the case this time! Players will have until June 1st at 10 a.m. local time to complete the Special Research.

An Instinctive Hero will run through May 8th at 8 p.m. local time.

Are you looking forward to this event? Do you think the requirements for Volcarona are too steep? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!