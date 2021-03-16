Pokemon Go's Charge Up Event: What You Need to Know

Pokemon Go's Charge Up event, a week-long event focused on Electric-type Pokemon, starts today. The event will serve as the launch point for several new Pokemon, along with a brand new Mega Evolution, and a new Forme of a Legendary Pokemon. The event will also feature boosted spawns of a number of Electric-type Pokemon, some new Timed Research, and exclusive Field Research that focuses on either catching Electric-type Pokemon or powering up Pokemon. If you like Electric-type Pokemon, this week's festivities in Pokemon Go will be a ton of fun. Here's everything you need to know about Pokemon Go's Charge Up event:

Charge Up Event - Start and End Times

The Charge Up event runs from March 16, 2021 at 10 AM local time to March 22, 2021 at 8 PM local time.

Charge Up Event - New Pokemon

The main draw of the Charge Up event is the introduction of Tynamo to the game. Tynamo is an Electric-type Pokemon that has a two-stage evolution. The Pokemon evolves into Eelektrik and then Eelektross. The Tynamo line has only made infrequent appearances in Pokemon games since their first appearance in Pokemon Black and White, so Pokemon Go may be the best way for collectors to get their hands on these Pokemon to add to their permanent Pokemon Home collection.

Addtionally, the event will also introduce the Therian Forme of Thundurus. Thanks to a mix-up in its movepool, Therian Thundurus will have the highest DPS of any Electric-type Pokemon, meaning that this is a "must have" Pokemon for those looking to beef up their Raid teams.

Finally, Pokemon Go is also using the event to introduce the Mega Evolved form of Mega Manectric. Players can earn Mega Energy for Manectric by either beating the Pokemon in raids or by completing the "Power up Pokemon 10 Times" Field Research quest during the event.

Charge Up Event - Boosted Appearance Rates

The event will feature increased appearance rates of various Electric-type Pokemon. These Pokemon include Alolan Geodude, Voltorb, Electrode, Electrike, Stunfisk, Mareep, Magnemite, Electabuzz, Chinchou, Joltik, and Tynamo.

Additionally, Pichu, Elekid, Electrike, Shinx, Joltik, Tynamo, and Stunfisk will all appear in 5 KM eggs collected during the event.

Charge Up Event - Voltorb Spotlight Hour

As part of the Charge Up event, Pokemon Go will also host a Voltorb Spotlight Hour from 6 PM to 7 PM local time on March 16th.