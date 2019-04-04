‘Pokemon Go’ Announces Summer Community Day Dates

Pokemon Go has announced the dates for the next four Community Day events. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced the dates of this summer’s Community Day events, so as to give players lots of time to schedule time off if needed. The Community Day events will take place on May 19, June 8, July 21, and August 3. No other details were announced for the events, but it’s likely that they will keep the same three hour window (3 PM to 6 PM local time) as recent Community Day events.

Community Day is a three hour mini-event in which a specific species of Pokemon spawns in mass numbers. In addition to players catching these Pokemon (most of which are rare or powerful Pokemon), players also can take advantage of special bonuses during the period and try to find a Shiny variant of that Pokemon species. When evolved during the event, the Community Day Pokemon also learns an exclusive move that isn’t usually part of its moveset.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Go also announced plans for three Pokemon Go Fest live events this summer, taking place in Chicago, Dortmund, and a to be determined location in Asia. These live events will give players opportunities to catch rare Pokemon and participate in Special Research that will likely result in an encounter with a Mythical Pokemon. Unlike last year’s event, Pokemon Go Fest will take place over a four day period, giving more players an opportunity to attend.

More details about the various Community Day events will be announced closer to the actual events. We’ll have more coverage as details become available.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!