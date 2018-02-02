Pokemon Go Adds New Code That Hints at an Unexpected Legendary Release

Pokemon Go could be throwing a curveball to its players soon.

On Thursday evening, a dataminer reported that Pokemon Go‘s servers were now sending text bundles related to Deoxys and Castform, two of the unreleased “Gen 3” Pokemon. Both Pokemon have multiple forms and the new text bundles include lines of code for all of them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve known for a while that Pokemon Go was planning to include all of Deoxys’s and Castform’s forms for a while now, but the text bundles could hint that they could be coming in the very near future. That would be a bit of a surprise in Deoxys’s case, considering that players are expecting Rayquaza to be the next Legendary Pokemon added to the game.

For reference’s sake, Castform is expected to shift forms based on the dynamic weather system. Castform has four different forms that are weather dependent and changes both its types and attacks based on the weather. In the main series games, Deoxys has the ability to shift forms as well, but we aren’t sure whether Pokemon Go will impliment that or not. Each of Deoxys’s forms emphasize a different stat – its Attack Form would have the highest attack stat in Pokemon Go but would have a miserable defense stat, and frankly we’re not sure if Pokemon Go‘s set up to allow for shifting stats.

We should note that neither Pokemon is ready to be deployed into Pokemon Go yet. Deoxys’ stats still haven’t been updated from some placeholder stats and neither Pokemon has 3D image assets – which is usually the last thing Pokemon Go developers add before a newPokemon officially goes live.

The new server update also includes references to a new “shiny filter,” which would allow players to only see Shiny Pokemon in the Pokemon screen. This could be a clue that Pokemon Go is going to continue adding more Shiny Pokemon on a monthly basis, as they have been since October.

Kyogre is set to depart from Pokemon Go later in February, so we’ll likely find out its replacement in the next few days.