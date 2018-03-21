Pokemon Go Officially Announces Eggstravaganza Event

Pokemon Go‘s next event officially launches tomorrow.

Hours after details about the event leaked onto the internet, Pokemon Go officially announced its upcoming Eggstravaganza event. Players will be able to obtain special 2 KM eggs that normally contain Pokemon that hatch from 5 KM and 10 KM eggs between tomorrow March 22nd and April 2nd. In addition, some Baby Pokemon like Togepi and Pichu will also have increased hatch rates during the event.

Trainers, get ready to hatch some egg-citing 2 km Eggs! Eggstravaganza returns on March 22. https://t.co/LleeLjqSRn pic.twitter.com/jbCoIYsZ3m — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 21, 2018

While Pokemon Go hasn’t given a full list of Pokemon that will appear in eggs, both Ralts and Wynaut were officially named in the announcement.

Players will get additional candy for each egg hatched during the event. In addition, players will benefit from a Double Stardust bonus to quickly stockpile material needed to power up their Pokemon. The in-game store will also have special bundles on sale containing items like Super Incubators and Star Pieces to help players optimize their playtime during the new event.

As of right now, Pokemon Go has not announced whether any new Shiny Pokemon will appear. Pokemon Go has added Shiny Pokemon with almost all of its 2018 events, so players are expecting another batch of Shiny Pokemon during the Eggstravaganza. Players are speculating that we could see a Shiny Togepi or Shiny Wynaut appear as part of the event.

Interestingly, the new event will end at the same time as the ongoing Lugia event, which Pokemon Go is running to promote Pokemon the Movie: Everyone’s Story. Not only can players battle Lugia during the next week, they also have a chance of capturing a Shiny Lugia if they successfully beat Lugia in a Raid Battle.

This is the second year Pokemon Go has held an “Eggstravaganza” event. Last year’s event also had the special 2 KM eggs, albeit only with “Gen 1” and “Gen 2” Pokemon. Players also got Double XP instead of Double Stardust during last year’s event. The change to double Stardust was likely made as Pokemon Go just held a Double XP event as part of its Rayquaza event earlier this month.

The new Eggstravaganza event means that Pokemon Go will be running concurrent events this weekend. Pokemon Go is also hosting a Community Day event in which players can capture Bulbasaur and evolve it into a Venusaur that knows a special move.

Pokemon Go’s Eggstravaganza event starts on March 22nd and ends on April 2nd.