Pokemon Go Festival of Colors 2023 Details Revealed

Pokemon Go's Festival of Colors event is coming back this year, and it will see the debut of a new Pokemon from the Alola region, as well as a new Mega Evolution. The event will kick off on Wednesday March 8th at 10 a.m. local time, and will last through March 14th at 8 p.m. local time. During the Festival of Colors, Mega Medicham will appear in Mega Raids for the very first time, while Bruxish will also make its Pokemon Go debut. The latter is a Water/Psychic-type Pokemon, and its unique color pattern makes it the perfect fit for the event's theme! Players can expect to see the following Pokemon in the wild:

Bruxish

Paras



Krabby

Koffing

Natu



Wobbuffet

Shuckle

Wingull

Burmy (Plant Cloak, Sand Cloak, and Trash Cloak)

Stunky

Lickitung

Galarian Zigzagoon



A new Collection Challenge will be available, and those that complete it before the end of the event will be rewarded with 20,000 XP, as well as a Lure Module. Players that take pictures during the event may encounter a Shiny Smeargle. Last year's Festival of Colors saw colorful tops added to the game's Shop for free. Those have remained available ever since, and this year the Shop is adding a new Color Throw Pose that matches the shirt's design quite nicely. Unfortunately, the pose will not be a free item!

The 2022 Festival of Colors saw the Pokemon Go debut of Oricorio. This time around, players will see the Pokemon appearing in Field Research task encounters. Unfortunately, the different Oricorio variations will remain exclusive to the same areas they were last year, meaning that players in the Americas should only expect to see the Pom-Pom Style Oricorio, which is an Electric/Flying-type. Readers can see where each of the Oricorio types are located throughout the world by checking out our write-up on last year's event right here.

Are you looking forward to this year's Pokemon Go Festival of Colors event? What do you think of the game's current season? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!