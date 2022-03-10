Pokemon Go Reveals New Region-Exclusive Pokemon

The Season of Alola is in full-swing right now in Pokemon Go, and its already led to a handful of new Pokemon appearing from Sun and Moon. Pokemon like Litten, Popplio, and Rowlett can be easily found in the wild right now, and another Alolan Pokemon will soon be joining them: Oricorio! Niantic will be adding Oricorio as part of a global Festival of Colors event, starting on March 15th at 10 a.m. local time. In Pokemon Sun and Moon, Oricorio has four different forms, and those will appear during the event. However, each form of Oricorio will be exclusive to a specific region:

Baile Style Oricorio: Fire/Flying-type appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Pa’u Style Oricorio: Psychic/Flying-type appearing in African, Asian, Pacific and Caribbean islands

Pom-Pom Style Oricorio: Electric/Flying-type appearing in the Americas

Sensu Style Oricorio: Ghost/Flying-type appearing in the Asia-Pacific region

While Oricorio is the primary highlight of the event, players can also look forward to other fun stuff, as well. Taking snapshots each day might lead to an encounter with a Shiny Pokemon, though Niantic has not offered any specific details in that regard. Lure Modules activated during the event will last three hours. There will also be a “colorful collection challenge,” and free avatar items in the in-game shop. The event will end on March 20th at 8 p.m. local time, but the free avatar items will remain available to claim after the Festival of Colors comes to a close.

In Pokemon Sun and Moon, players could change Oricorio’s form by giving it different kinds of Nectar. While Nectar isn’t an item in Pokemon Go, it’s a bit strange that Niantic didn’t incorporate form changes like it did with Furfrou. Players could change Furfrou’s form after obtaining a certain number of candies, as if they were evolving it. Some fans are already upset that they won’t be able to get the other Oricorio forms easily because of the region-specific decision. Hopefully, Niantic will make the other forms of Oricorio easier to obtain in the future!

Are you planning to check out the Festival of Color event? Are you disappointed Niantic didn’t allow for form changes? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!